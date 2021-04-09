Cridersville Income Tax Levy for Police Funding gets endorsement from the Auglaize County Sheriff

The Auglaize County Sheriff is throwing his support behind the Village of Cridersville and its income tax levy to fund their police department.
Sheriff Michael Vorhees speaking with the “Keep Our Police Strong” citizen committee Thursday evening. He stressed the importance of having a full-time police department in the village for several reasons. He stated that the response time is crucial when it comes to an emergency and having an officer in the village that knows Cridersville is key.
Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees explains, “I look at a village like Cridersville being a community policing type agency where you can be personal with your residents. And that’s what I really like, they can get personal. They can call and check on people if they know if somebody is not there. Where a deputy who works a different area every night may not know that. But an officer that is in that area every night will see that.”
Sheriff Vorhees says his department works well with the Cridersville Police Department but could not provide the type of services the village department does for its residents. The half-percent income tax would generate approximately $180,000 that can only be used to fund the police department. It will be on the ballot in the May 4th election.