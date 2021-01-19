Cridersville Village Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to vote on an upcoming ballot measure.
Council met to approve of the motion to file with the Board of Elections to increase the income tax in Cridersville by a half of a percent, which will appear on the May 4th ballot. The increase in taxes comes as the village has seen a decline in the General Fund tax income by more than $800,000 with the elimination of the Ohio Inheritance Tax in 2015. The tax will go to maintain the operation of the police department which will generate around $180,000 per year. Council hopes people consider the tax increase to support the community.
Eric West, Cridersville Village Council President said, “I think it is very important for them to investigate the importance that they feel a police presence is in the village of Cridersville. A village our size right off of Interstate 75, lots of traffic comes through here, and so safety for all of our residents, all of our businesses, I feel is very important for us to have police protection 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”
Cridersville has not seen an increase in income tax in 16 years.