A special race was held in Wapakoneta in order to raise money for local organizations.
The race did not involve residents and a start or finish line, but ducks and water.
The Duck Race was organized by the United Way of Auglaize County. The event saw residents purchase rubber ducks that will compete in a race on a custom made slip and slide.
A grand prize of $1,000 was at stake during the race, as well as a total of 50 other prizes.
The money raised during the event will go towards United Way of Auglaize County Agencies.
The event was sponsored by Mercy Health, Cook & Son, and TSC Business Regional Services.