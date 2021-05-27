Enjoying a safe swim at Grand Lake St. Marys

This summer is especially exciting for Grand Lake St. Marys. It will be the first time in years that people are safely able to enjoy the waters without being exposed to the toxic algae that once overtook the lake.
All of the warning signs have been taken down on the beaches and waterfronts that used to warn potential swimmers of the toxic algae. Now, the waters are open for everyone to enjoy.
David Faler, the manager of Grand Lake St. Marys State Park says, “People now get an opportunity to use the lake to its fullest potential and use our beaches. They can waterski, tube, so on and so forth. It’s really good news, a lot of effort has been put into it so we’re really excited to get them down.”
The State Park will continue to monitor and observe the waters, and the lake gets tested for algae by the Celina water treatment plant on a weekly basis.