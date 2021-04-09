Final construction on the Legacy Park Gate in Cridersville wrapping up

Bricks and mortar are being set in place in a small Auglaize County village as progress is being made in preserving its history.
The entry gate at Legacy Park is under construction at the site of the former Cridersville District School building at 300 East Main Street. The park is a legacy of the learning, accomplishments, and memories of the thousands of students that attended the school. The work is being done by Wentz Masonry and Jim Beutler Construction out of Columbus Grove and the gate was designed by retired architect Jim Rousch of Wapakoneta. The completion of the gate will allow additional projects.
Cridersville Village Administrator Jarid Kohlrieser explains, “To further the park project along to other phases including what possibly, hopefully in the future would be some type of shelter house facility with a mini-amphitheater type aspect that be in the center of town, this would be a community park and very much community-oriented type projects involved here.”
Partial funding of the gate was done by the sale of commemorative bricks. The second round of brick sales is underway. You can find the forms on the Cridersville Historical Society’s Facebook page or at the public library.