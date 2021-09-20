A former basketball coach is facing charges including providing material harmful to juveniles and sexual imposition.
According to the indictment from Auglaize County, Cole Fischbach is facing seven counts, including tampering with evidence, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and sexual imposition of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16 years of age. The charges stem from incidents that happened in May and June of this year. The 26-year-old allegedly had sexual contact with a young teen and tried to get rid of the evidence.
Fischbach coached the New Knoxville boys’ basketball team in the 2020-2021 season, but resigned this summer for personal reasons. He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for next week.