A former police officer has changed his plea for a disturbance at a Wapakoneta apartment complex.
Matthew Brushaber agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of attempted improper discharge of a firearm. Charges of inducing panic, vandalism and possessing criminal tools were dismissed. Brushaber had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but after a psychological evaluation, he was ruled fit to stand trial.
Brushaber was a former Cridersville police officer before being fired earlier this year. Wapakoneta police were called to the Laurelwood apartments around noon on June 29. They say Brushaber was shooting at the building when they arrived and then he ran into the apartment building. Police evacuated the building then he later gave himself up peacefully. He will be sentenced October 2.