A yoga studio in Wapakoneta has started raising money for JDRF, an organization dedicated to finding the cure for juvenile diabetes.
The owner of Lightworker Yoga in Wapak, Melanie Yocum, says it’s her purpose in life to help others find health and happiness through yoga. She says that since opening her studio, she’s always wanted to do a fundraiser.
Yocum's niece was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes at the age of two, and later as a young teenager went on to start her own non-profit organization to fundraise for cure efforts. Yocum says that her niece is her inspiration.
“It’s just really close to my heart, and to watch a young person who has something like type 2 diabetes--and she’s so strong, so incredible-- and for her to come up with creating this non-profit organization, it was really inspiring,”
Yocum’s goal was to raise $1,500 by the end of August. Only a third of that money has been raised so far, so she plans to keep the fundraiser going. To find out more about Lightworker Yoga, you can find them on Facebook.