The Lake Improvement Association of Grand Lake St. Marys has announced their cancellation of two popular events this summer.
The 2020 Bar Stool Open mini golf tournament and the Kids Fishing Derby have both been cancelled due to concerns over the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases around the state.
In their news release, the Lake Improvement Association executive board states they recognize the benefits of both events to the lake and community, but they couldn’t guarantee participant safety during the pandemic.
Press Release From Lake Improvement Association of Grand Lake St. Marys: The 2020 LIA Bar Stool Open has been cancelled due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and concerns about player and judge safety. The 2020 LIA Kids Fishing Derby has also been cancelled in the interest of student safety.
Though the Lake Improvement Association recognizes the importance of both events and their respective benefits to the Grand Lake St. Marys community, the executive board's duty to do what is best for its members - alongside the fact that no one can guarantee participant safety during a pandemic - necessitated this disappointing decision.
The LIA urges the Grand Lake St. Marys community to exercise caution and sound judgment when enjoying the lake this summer.