Auglaize County Democrats learn more about one of the candidates whose name they will see on the May 3rd ballot. The group had a meet and greet with U.S. Senate Candidate Morgan Harper. Harper says she is a candidate for the people and her campaign will only be supported by the people and not big business like other candidates. While working for the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau during the financial crisis, she says she saw a need for strong leadership in Washington D.C. So, the Columbus native wants to be Ohio’s voice in the senate to make sure the state has a better future.
“What we are after is an opportunity guarantee,” says Harper. “My story, in a way, is an Ohio story, we went through a lot early on, but I got the chance to live out my potential and everyone deserves that and what does it take to get there. it takes big investments in renewable energy for example, making sure we are creating jobs of the future. Making sure that everybody has access to health care regardless of what your employment status is. We are able to get people quality housing to be able to create that situation, where you can show up work and eventually retire.”
Harper is one of four democrats, so far, that have announced running for Rob Portman's senate seat, they will all face off in Ohio's Primary Election on May 3rd.
