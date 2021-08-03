Kids got the chance to enjoy the Auglaize County Fair for free on Tuesday.
The fair had their annual Kids Day with the theme of Get Active at the Fair. Plenty of activities, face painting, arts and crafts, and prizes were available for kids at the Gospel Tent.
A Kids Day staple at the Auglaize County Fair for the last 15 years has been free Dannon yogurt for both the kids and their parents.
"Because we’re in the community and because we get a large majority of our milk from the area, we like to give back," said Diane Wright, HR Administrator for Danone. "One of those ways to do that is to give out yogurt, so we’ve got kids yogurt, adult yogurt, all kinds that we make here at the plant in Minster."
The fair will be offering veterans free admission next - that will be on Thursday, August 5th.