Large Crowds of Fun Fill the Streets at the 58th Annual Cridersville Fireman's Jamboree

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The streets of Cridersville were bustling with people as the 58th Annual Cridersville Fireman's Jamboree kicked off on Friday!
Friday was a full slate of fun for the village as car enthusiasts walked Main Street to view exotic and historical cars while enjoying the full cuisine of classic Midwestern fair food with kids and their families enjoying ring toss, bungee jump trampolines, and even riding ponies. Through all the fun and smiles, the jamboree is a major support vessel for the Cridersville Fire Department as money earned will go toward projects that are not covered by grants, and Cridersville firefighters strive to reciprocate that support with a fun-filled jamboree.
"Since the ice cream social to this, it's grown to what it is today. It's bigger and bigger every year. We try to provide something new every year so it's fresh for everybody, and we just want everybody to come and have a good time and support the fire department," says Chief Rick Miller, Cridersville Fire Department.
If you missed the fun on Friday, don't worry- festivities continue all day on Saturday in Downtown Cridersville.