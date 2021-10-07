Media Release from Lima Elks Lodge
On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the Lima Elks Lodge #54 presented the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Company Inc with funding totaling $750.00 for the purchase of 4 new tires for the Chief’s Command vehicle.
These funds were made possible from the Ohio Elks Association.
This donation is an expression of the commitment by the Lima Elks Lodge #54 to serve local communities in Allen County, Putnam County and eastern Auglaize County.
For more information about the Elks, please logon to elks.org to learn of the many programs available to youth and veterans in our communities.