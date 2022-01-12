Lima Memorial and H.A Dorsten Inc. accepted an award this evening for the work they have done on the new Lima Memorial Medical Center in Wapakoneta.
The two businesses were recognized with the Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction award. The award honors the most innovative and high-quality construction projects in the Ohio Valley region and are judged on criteria such as safety, personnel management, quality control, scheduling, and degree of difficulty. The medical center features 21 exam rooms and 2 procedure rooms which meets the needs of the communities and rural areas surrounding them.
Jeff Utz, Lima Memorial Executive Director said, “Certainly from a proximity standpoint, being here in Wapakoneta or even the surrounding areas south of Wapak, or more outskirts rural areas, don’t have to drive to Lima for certain services that they previously did.”
Joe Carte, Project Manager for H.A. Dorsten Inc. said, “It’s very rewarding to be able to play that role for the community to be able to have a hand in something that’s going to be an asset for receiving medical care that’s needed in the community.”
Construction began early in 2020 and officially opened in November of 2020.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.