Social distancing is imperative at this critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to best protect our patients, staff and the community, the following cancellations, restrictions and closures have been put into place.
Cancellations
- All community outreach events are cancelled until further notice including the Spring Healthy Community Day scheduled for April 4th.
Closures
- Hazelnut Coffee at Mercer Health’s Mercer County Community Hospital is closed effective immediately and until further notice.
- The Cedar Table at Mercer Health’s Mercer County Community Hospital will be limited to those with an essential purpose to be at the hospital (staff, support person for delivery mothers, etc.).
Restrictions
- Extensive visitor screening protocols are being developed and will be released soon. At this time, the visitor restrictions put in place in January, due to widespread influenza, are still in effect. In addition, all non-essential visitors are asked to refrain from visiting.
Updates to these cancellations, restrictions and closures will be released as available. For information regarding guidelines on when and how to seek care for COVID-19, visit: https://mercer-health.com/guidelines-covid-19
Up-to-date statewide information for the State of Ohio is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the most timely and accurate information for the entire nation, including travel information, prevention and treatment tips, and other resources, and is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.