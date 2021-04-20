Mercy Health provides vaccine clinic for Wapak high schoolers

Mercy Health gave Wapakoneta high school students an opportunity to get vaccinated Tuesday afternoon.
Vaccine clinics were set up inside the school for students ages 16 and up.
Students under the age of 18 had to have their parents permission before being vaccinated. The students who were vaccinated say that this was a great chance to get their shot, especially after a long year and a half during the pandemic.
"This now definitely pushes it in a better direction for us to be able to do more things ending out the year - we get to have prom, and that wouldn’t have been as likely if this wasn’t possible," said senior Emily Lovett. "Even just in summertime, we'll be able to do graduation stuff and it plays a part in that too."
Mercy Health will come back to the school in a few weeks to administer the second vaccine.