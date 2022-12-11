Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County has gotten nearly $1 million to help revitalize nine properties by tearing down blighted structures. The money came from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced funding to do 2,200 demolition projects statewide. Auglaize county will be tearing down or have already torn down former homes, businesses, and even the former school in Moulton. The demolition work will allow the sites to be redeveloped for other uses. One of the St. Marys projects will allow the city to expand their wastewater treatment plant. But Auglaize County is hoping that another $3 million could be coming their way through the Brownfield Grant Program.
“So, that is kind of a similar type project, but it is for properties that need to be demoed, and have subsurface contamination. So, the idea is properties that are blighted, they need to be cleaned up, subsurface clean up and we can use those areas for redevelopment,” says Erica Preston, Auglaize County Administrator.
Preston says without the state funds, it could have taken years to get these properties torn down. Auglaize County is hoping to hear if they got the Brownfield Grant money before Christmas.
Properties to get state funding for demolitions include:
106 S. Main St., Buckland
410 Defiance Rd., St. Marys
14500 St. Marys River Road, St. Marys
04512 Shipman Rd., St. Marys
105 E. Bremen St., New Knoxville
14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Rd., Wapakoneta
7 S. Water St., Wapakoneta
311 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta
101 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield
