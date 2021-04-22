New Bremen students see dangers of impaired driving in mock crash

On Thursday, students at New Bremen High School were educated on the grim realities of distracted driving.
In preparation for prom, a "mock crash" was put on for the Juniors and Seniors. First responders took part in the demonstration, as well as students posing as victims. The aftermath took place in real time, with accurate details, including a CareFlight helicopter landing. One mother then told her story about losing her son from an impaired driver. Brian Bates, the CareFlight Air and Mobile Services Outreach Manager says while these images are hard to digest, but they are important to advocate safe and sober driving.
"I really hope that they think twice about drinking and driving, or you know when they get behind the wheel to take some responsibility," says Bates. "And if we can just prevent one student, one teenager from making a poor choice, that's worth it in our book, and I think that there's value in showing this message."
He says his team puts on 30 to 40 of these demonstrations a year to young drivers.