While in downtown Wapakoneta, you might just hear music coming down the river from their brand new music park.
Thanks to various donations and contributions from the Wapakoneta community, the city has revitalized an old park and added some music instruments to the playground.
Judge Gary Herman from Wapakoneta left some seed money to the Riverside Art Center when he passed, and that’s what started the planning for this park. Every instrument was donated from members in the community.
Deb Fischer with the art center says she can even hear the music from the center. “We were out on the patio at 10:30 during the Hidden Spaces Tour and my husband said, ‘Listen, you can hear the music coming across the river,’ and it was 10:30 at night," says Fischer. "It wasn’t even bad music, it wasn’t hard rock or anything, it was wind chime music that we heard.”
You can expect to see the Riverside Art Center hosting events at the park in the future.