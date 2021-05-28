New pool house ready at St. Marys Aquatic Center for opening weekend

After nearly 65 years of using the same pool house, a new one was built at the St. Marys Family Aquatic Center this spring and introduced on Friday. The pool's manager, Lyndsay Hertenstein, says plans to renovate were already in the works before the pandemic, but they took advantage of being closed last year to move forward. Hertenstein says the new building will bring the facility up to speed and maintain their good reputation as a community attraction.
"When I broke the news to our lifeguards and staff, they were very excited. No matter how much we cleaned that old building, it was really hard," Hertenstein explains. "So, everyone was looking forward to a nice, fresh, clean building that we could show off and be proud. Our pool is very nice out there, and we just would like the building to match and now we can really be proud of our whole facility."
Opening day for the pool was set for Saturday, May 29th, but the chilly weather forecast pushed it back to Sunday, May 30 from 1 PM - 4 PM. To see the full list of hours, visit cityofstmarys.net.