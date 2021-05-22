A pledge helps an organization inch closer to their overall goal of stadium renovations.
The Roughrider Philanthropic Association announced a $3 million campaign to completely renovate Roughrider Stadium several years ago. Since the announcement, a total of $2.7 million has been pledges.
Now, a donation has helped them inch closer to a renovated stadium.
Pantry pride in Saint Mary's has pledged a total of $50,000 to the project. They join over 400 contributors on the campaign.
As a special thank you, some contributors will have their names engraved on bricks that will be installed during the renovations.