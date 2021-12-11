A chance of showers and storms through mid-morning. Brief sun gives way to a cloudy afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds SW to W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust near 50 mph..
St Marys residents were able to pick up a few items with the return of the Puck-I-Huddle Holiday Craft Show. The Chamber of Commerce brought back the event that was held at the school for many years. The price of admission was a can good, which will be donated to the Goodfellows origination for their annual Christmas give away. There was crafts and homemade treats for everyone to enjoy. But the chamber is stopping the holiday fun just yet, they will be holding their 4th annual Winter Dreams Tour on December 14th.
“We have 8 homes signed up this year, myself included in this,” says Patty Sullivan, Flowers by Patricia “You pick up a packet at the St. Marys Theater which is going to be newly renovated throughout the year, next year. You get your packet, your tickets and you start, and you go through each home to see all the wonderful holiday decorations.”
The Winter Dreams tour is this Tuesday, Pre-sale Tickets are $10 and $15 the day of the tour, for more information contact the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce at (419) 300-4611.
