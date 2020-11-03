Ready for November task force prepared Ohio for Election Day amid pandemic

It's no easy task on a normal year, getting the state ready for Election Day in November, but adding COVID to the mix presented a new set of problems that needed to be addressed.
That's what the Ready for November task force was put together to figure out; what steps can every county make to help Election Day run smoothly and safely?
"We all followed the same guidelines, we used the same signage, we were all on the same page - no difference to your political party - in a bipartisan fashion, and we really worked and figure out what was best for the voters in Ohio," said Michelle Wilcox, president of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, as well as the Auglaize County Board of Elections director.
The task force would meet weekly and broadcast their meetings over the Ohio Channel for state officials and board of election directors to watch. They spoke with all kinds of people to get insight of the best ways to run things.
One of those people was the director of Cedar Point, to find out how they managed lines at their park this summer to implement at the polls.
"You may think that the line is long, but it’s really not - we’re social distancing, giving them something to do, we give them a half-sheet application they fill that out, talk to them, and it goes by rather quickly," Wilcox said. "A lot of people think it’s going to take a long time, but there’s line management and flow."
That work put in by the task force seemed to go over well for the election season so far, as voters did not have to wait long to cast their ballot with the new system in place.
"Here in our board of elections office, one day we did have over 600 and nobody had to wait over 15 minutes in our office, the flow just went so well," Wilcox said.
Officials also say in Auglaize County over 14,400 people requested early ballots this election - that's nearly 45% of total voters in the county.