A retired United States Soccer star made an appearance in Wapakoneta Thursday morning.
DaMarcus Beasley is a retired soccer star that played for the United States National Team as well as a number of clubs both in the United States and overseas.
A meet-and-greet was held on Thursday at Ryan Field next to Wapakoneta High School. Beasley signed autographs and interacted with fans both young and old.
Beasley is the only American to play in a total of four world cups as well as win five CONCACAF Gold Cups with the United States National Team.
The soccer star stated that he is encouraged about the growth of the sport in the United States, and added that he is inspired by the younger generations eagerness to learn more about the sport.
Fans in attendance were also able to ask Beasley about his time playing soccer for both club and country. Beasley also took the time to deliver advice to aspiring soccer players.