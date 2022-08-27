It didn’t take 1.21 gigawatts to send a group of runners back to 1969 for the first ever The Back to the Future 5K. Around 250 runners and walkers took to the streets of Wapakoneta Saturday morning for the event, which had some things related to the movie. The race started at the clocktower at the courthouse, passed the movie theater where a half a dozen DeLorean Cars were on display, and the runners got an orange vest reminiscent of Marty’s from the movie. But for that Wapakoneta touch, they also ran past the boyhood home of Neil Armstrong. This is the third race in the moon challenge, which included 5K runs at the Neil Armstrong Airport and the run to the moon during the Summer Moon festival.
“We are pretty much with the movie that is a great theme, but Wapakoneta goes back the future with Neil Armstrong back to 1969 and present day and going back to the moon, hopefully with NASA in 2025,” So that is a great way to marry all the races together,” says race organizer Amy Kentner.
After the race, runners were invited to watch Back to the Future at the Wapa theater and there was an Enchantment Under the Sea dance just like the movie at the former Blume High School, which is where Armstrong went to school at.
