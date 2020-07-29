An annual St. Marys fundraiser has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
The Shoot For a Cure pool tournament has been put on to raise money for cancer research. Originally the event organizer pushed back this year's tournament until October, but eventually decided to cancel the event outright.
He says that he's hopeful that the fundraiser can continue next year around this time: "It’s hard to even predict what the governor is going to do, how he’s going to order things or close things, so this year we decided to just not have Shooting For a Cure; what we’re going to try to do is go back to our normal weekend next year, which is in August, and hope it gets bigger and better than ever," said Kevin Sawmiller, event organizer.
The hall of fame event that was going to be held during the tournament has also been pushed back until next year.