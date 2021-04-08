A statewide traveling history exhibit showcasing 100 years of women's right to vote in America has come to our area. The Riverside Art Center in Wapakoneta is the next site of the display titled "OHIO WOMEN VOTE: 100 Years of Change". It was curated by the organization, Ohio History Connection. It highlights the efforts made by Ohio women over decades to earn the right to vote.
Although the 100-year anniversary was technically in 2020, the pandemic postponed the event. However, the Administrator of the Auglaize County Historical Society, Rachel Barber, says it's not too late to celebrate.
“We’re really pleased to be able to bring this exhibit back," says Barber. "Yes, it was supposed to be here last year, but there is no wrong time to learn about history and to appreciate and understand better the progress that we’ve made as a country.”
The exhibit will be free to view at the Riverside Art Center until May 1st (3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, OH 45895). Their hours are W-F 12 PM to 4 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.
Facebook Live programs about the exhibit:
— Wednesday, April 7, 7 PM, facebook.com/AuglaizeCountyHistory
“An Evening with State Representative (& Auglaize County native) Susan Manchester”
— Monday, April 12, 7 PM, facebook.com/AuglaizeCountyHistory
“The Struggle for Suffrage” with Pamela Machuga,
from the Cuyahoga Valley National Park
— Tuesday, April 13, 7 PM, facebook.com/ArmstrongAirSpaceMuseum
“Mercury Women: Forgotten Link to the Future” with Marcy Frumker,
from the International Women’s Air & Space Museum
— Monday, April 26, 7 PM, facebook.com/AuglaizeCountyHistory
“Working at the White House: Stories and Lessons Learned" with New Knoxville’s Debra Eschmeyer, former Obama White House Senior Policy Director for Nutrition