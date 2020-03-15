The Wapakoneta Area Ministerial Association announces the Wednesday Noon Lenten Service for March 18 is cancelled, with the series of services (traditionally held at St. Joseph Church, Wapakoneta) cancelled until further notice.
The Auglaize County Historical Society announces that its public programming is cancelled until further notice. This includes Throwback Thursday (previously scheduled for March 19); Women’s Suffrage speaker Cathy Nelson (March 29); the annual Trivia Competition (April 24); and spring bus trip to Chillicothe (April 30). The Historical Society anticipates rescheduling all of these events for late dates. The Daniel Mooney Museum (St. Marys) and Wapakoneta Museum are also temporarily closed to the public. The Historical Society will update area residents via the newspaper, Facebook, and other media as the situation changes.