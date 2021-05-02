The City of St. Marys is asking voters to make a half percent income tax permeant, to help them position themselves better in the future. The city first passed the income tax 35 years ago has been renewed every 10 years since them. The money that has been raised from the income tax continues to be used for capital improvements for the city like equipment for first responders and improvements to their infrastructure. By making this tax permeant, city officials say it will save them money in the long run by adding security for any loans they have to take out.
“We can get better interest rates on big ticket loans,” says Dan Uhlenhake, St. Marys Councilman at Large. “Like a $20,000,000 loan, we would save between $200,000 and $500,000 in interest rates alone. It is crucial in that regard. Everybody likes to save money and ultimately it saves the taxpayers money.”
Election day is this Tuesday May 4th. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and go until 7:30 p.m.