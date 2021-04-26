St. Marys looking into DORA program

In St. Marys, you may be able to enjoy an adult beverage while walking the area soon.
St. Marys City Council met Monday evening to discuss issues and ordinances. They had their first reading on an ordinance that would establish the St. Marys Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (SMORA). There is a proposed 5 businesses in the area that would receive permits to sell alcohol through this program. The area will be under 150 acres, and the hours will be from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. People in the area hope that this will showcase St. Marys and bring people to the city.
Laura Yelton, a member of the St. Marys Area Resource Team said, “We want to see the continued growth and development of St. Marys and just felt like this is something we needed to get on board with. You know there is already alcohol down here, there’s bars down here, now it just allows people to venture out with their DORA cup.”
There will be a public hearing held on this issue on May 10th.