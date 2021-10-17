For the past 52 years, St. Marys has thrown their Walk with Nature Fall Festival to have people come out and enjoy the changing of the seasons, as well as highlight the Miami Erie Canal towpath trail. Vendors filled Memorial Park as families browsed through before they hit the trail.
Organizers of the festival say that it’s a perfect way to get people out to enjoy the trails they have in town.
Stan Davis, one of the organizers says, “It’s a little unknown gem in this area so people need to get outside and do a little more exercise and get back with mother nature instead of arguing with each other, so I think that would be great for everybody.”
This year’s celebration is particularly special because St.Marys has been designated as a Buckeye Trail town. The canal path is part of the Buckeye Trail that circles the state, and there are only 15 other designated trail towns. This means that St. Marys will be promoted as a great place to stop on the Buckeye Trail.
Members of the Erie Canal chapter of the buckeye trail association say that saint marys is a great fit to the list of trail towns.
Beth Keuneke, the secretary for the chapter says, “I moved here in 2002 and I was just kind of welcomed here and I feel like that’s the vision that I want people to see of St. Marys, and I also like the Buckeye Trail so I think they can work hand in hand in helping each other promote each other.”
The Miami Erie Canal towpath is only a small portion of the Buckeye Trail. To see the full trail, head to buckeyetrail.org.