ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Residents of St. Marys has a new place to get their hands dirty and try their hand at gardening. The city opened their first ever Community Garden. City officials were looking at putting in a pollinator area out by their water treatment plant, and they came up with the idea to put a community garden next to it. 17 people have signed up for a free plot for its first year. Vegetables are not the only thing that organizers would like to see grow from this community garden.
“We want this to help grow the community as a whole,” says Ryan Santore, head of the St. Marys Community Garden. “You know, get people out here work together. Watch the relationships build the stories get shared. That is one of favorite things about a community garden is watching people have a place to gather and work together and you just don’t see that now a days.”
Santore says if the community garden is a success this year, they are looking at doubling the number of plots available next year.