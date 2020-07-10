Summer Moon Festival will go on with a few modifications

The Summer Moon Festival will go on in Wapakoneta but not as normal.
The Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum will be celebrating the 51st anniversary of the first steps on the moon by a human for Wapakoneta’s own Neil Armstrong. The festival will begin on July 14th and conclude on July 20th, but some big events such as live music concerts, the car show, and antique tractor show had to be canceled to comply with health orders. While it is not the normal tradition they are excited to be able to host the event and also want to ensure the safety of guests who attend.
Dante Centuori, Armstrong Air and Space Museum executive director said, “We are able to honor the 51st anniversary, maybe not quite the way that we planned to, but in a way that is going to be as safe as we can make it and also fit in with the sort of feeling of what is going on in the community as the whole community looks at the Apollo anniversary every year.”
They want people to stay safe and take precautions into account while attending events.
Jackie Martell, executive director of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce, “Much of this is asking the public to follow the safety protocol that is set for the state to keep themselves safe. Masks are recommended by not required. Social distancing like I said, we’ll be setting up ample space for people to space themselves out naturally, so everyone can enjoy the festival in a very safe way.”
You can find information on the events at summermoonfestival.com