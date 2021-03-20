A Cridersville woman was surprised with over two thousand dollars today to help with her battle with cancer.
When Melissa Certain was diagnosed with breast cancer in the beginning of the year, it didn’t take long for her support system to step up and find a way to help.
Her daughters and nieces started selling tee shirts and bracelets to help raise money. They say that she is a person who has done so much for so many people. Today, Melissa was surprised by a group of her friends and family at the Cridersville Nursing Home, where they gave her the money they raised.
“It’s overwhelming, it is. I love everybody, especially the people that are in there and out here, I wish they could be out here with us. It’s amazing, I never expected this to happen.”
There is a Facebook group called TeamMissyC with over 200 members that will continue to help raise money for the cause.