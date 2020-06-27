These sisters in Wapak are dedicated to fashion, saving you money, and also helping animals.
Thrifty Sisters is a small thrift store that sits on Willipie St. in Wapak, co-owned by sisters Josette Varney and Jeni Gallagher. Today, they invited the Auglaize Humane Society to their store to show off some adorable animals they have ready to adopt.
They also raffled off earrings and a basket to their customers, and will be giving all the proceeds to the humane society.
“I have a passion for pets, and I know that the humane society can use as much help as they can get,” says Varney. “I’m originally from Logan County and they closed down the humane society over there due to lack of funds, so we want to help them out in any way that we can.”
Varney says she plans to do more for the Auglaize Humane Society in the future, and is hoping to hold a halloween dog parade in October.