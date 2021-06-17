The West Ohio Food Bank has a couple area distributions coming up this weekend.
Both food drives will be Saturday, June 19th. The first one is at Victory Center Church of God in Wapakoneta from 9 to 11 AM. The next one is also 9 to 11 AM, but at St. John's Mennonite Church in Pandora.
Qualifications include being 18 years of age or older, having a valid photo I.D., and being at or below 230% of the federal poverty guidelines.
To stay updated on future distributions from the food bank, visit their Facebook page. Anyone interested in volunteering at the food bank is encouraged to call their office at 419-222-7946 or fill out a sign-up form at westohiofoodbank.org.