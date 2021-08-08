Local artists have their work on display for an art show in Saint Marys.
The Auglaize/Mercer County Arts Place Center held their 31st Annual Art Fest Juried art show. There was a variety of artworks on display from photography, painting, drawing, and even quilting.
The two jurors came from the Richmond Art Museum to judge over 20 artists who submitted their work to the show. Awards and ribbons were given for best in show and various other categories.
The director of Arts Place, Erin Weirrick, says it’s her first year running the art show and it means a lot that people are willing to submit their work.
“I think that we’re really really fortunate to live in an area--as small as we are, we’re a small town, Celina is a small town, Auglaize and Mercer Counties are full of small towns but they’re full of artists," says Weirrick. "It seems like each little town has their own art center, it’s own pocket of art, and it is so cool to have people want to submit to this show and show their art to the surrounding area. I think that’s really neat.”
The community is also welcome to view the art show gallery, and vote on their favorite piece of work for the people's choice award. Voting ends on August 20th.