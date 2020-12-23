W-G students meet the African students they helped through Coins for Congo

Waynesfield Goshen students were inspired to help others halfway around the world and Wednesday they saw how their hard work is paid off to make children in Africa’s lives better.
“And when you stop and think that it all started with a book that created a movement that these kids themselves decided they were going to do. They were going to make a difference in this world at this time,” says Deb Johns reading instructor at Waynesfield-Goshen School.
Last year, when the W-G students read the book “A Long Walk to Water” about a young African girl that couldn’t go to school because she had to spend the day gathering clean water for her family. They started the “Coins for Congo” campaign and raised nearly $17,000 to dig a well, buy a generator to pump the water, and build a restroom for a school in a small village near the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Wednesday they met the students they helped over Facetime and saw how their hard work has paid off in the lives of others.
“I am really excited because we worked so hard and we are so privileged and not everyone gets to have what we have and clean water and they get diseases from the water they have to drink,” says Emma Pence, W-G Coins for Congo.
“They finally get clean water, they finally get the experience to drink clean water and they get a restroom, a proper restroom that’s what makes me happy,” adds Abbi Brown, W-G Coins for Congo.
Thanks to the students' efforts to collect donations from people and organizations from around the area, the village has clean water and construction has started on the bathroom. The future leaders from Waynesfield-Goshen have a new respect for helping others.
“Since we worked hard, we got to where we got working hard is how you move forward,” says Eli Zechman, W-G Coins for Congo.
“I think I will help some people, more people when I am older,” adds Carter Pence, W-G Coins for Congo.
“What better Christmas message is there than we have made a difference across the world to people who have absolutely nothing and now they have everything in front of them. They will have fresh water, which brings health which makes them able to move forward in their lives,” exclaims Johns.