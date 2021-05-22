A project that improves a commonly attended area has now been completed in Wapakoneta.
On Saturday the city celebrated the completion of the Riverscape Project. The project, which started in August of 2020, renovates the area around Heritage Park along the Auglaize river, bringing 3,000 feet of multi-use paths, benches, greenery, and more.
The improvements brought to the park aims to attract not only residents, but to different event organizers.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7 provided the city with the grant money for the project.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in order to celebrate the completion of the project, with community leaders and residents coming together in order to officially mark the end of the project.