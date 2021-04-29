Wapakoneta City Schools see upgrades and are commended for in-person learning

Also speaking at the State of the City, County, and Schools luncheon on Thursday was Aaron Rex, Superintendent of Wapakoneta City Schools. Rex praised the district for keeping learning in-person for 5 days a week throughout the pandemic.
As for projects, they completed new LED lighting at the soccer field last week, which brings all but one school's fields up to date. They also plan to use remaining CARES act dollars on new Smart panel boards for all classrooms in the high school. Some already have the boards, but they hope to get one in every classroom to keep their education technology updated.
"The Smart panels are just another way of the teachers being able to communicate with their kids interactively," says Rex. "So, if you were at home learning on days that we had cancelled school, you can audio and video tape that and broadcast to the kids. You can do math lessons, you can show videos. Interactive things that the kids can actually go up and use themselves. It's just a great tool."
Rex says other upcoming school developments mostly involve facilities maintenance.