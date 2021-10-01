Wapakoneta High School students were able to get hands-on experience in the manufacturing industry.
Flex Machine Tools hosted its "Manufacturing Day" on Friday. The event provided students a first-hand look at manufacturing opportunities in their own backyard, while also getting hands-on experiences.
Students were also able to tour different parts of the building as well as departments. Students were shown how sales, video production, and more help Flex Machine Tools operate on a day-to-day basis.
Nick Kennedy, CEO of Flex Machine Tools, stated that he hopes the event will give some students a spark of interest in the manufacturing industry.