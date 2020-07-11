It was a big day in Wapakoneta on Saturday, as a new project opened their doors to show off a variety of services that it has for the community.
“It’s a great day for Wapakoneta. The YMCA positively impacts the quality of life in our community,” says Deb Zwez Board Pres. Wapakoneta Family YMCA. “And this addition plus all of the new relationships we forge with all of our partners just kicks that up another notch.”
After 4 plus years, The Wapakoneta YMCA, Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s and other partners opened the doors to their $8 million expansion project.
“We are just so happy to be open, to make it through the impacts of COVID-19 during construction,” says Joshua Little, Ex. Dir. Wapakoneta Family YMCA. “To just seeing everybody walk through and being really proud of what we have been able to, hopefully, enhance the community together.”
The YMCA was able to raise 3 million dollars from community support, to build the climbing wall, youth gym, cafe space and a new lobby. Mercy Health also expanding their services in Auglaize County by putting a family practice, imaging, physical and occupational therapy services and a walk in lab all at the same location.
“The mission of Mercy Health, as well as, the YMCA really complement one another, bringing health and wellness to our communities.” adds Ronda Lehman, Pres. of Mercy Health-St. Ritas. “So, having a space where we can come together, to have recreation, to play, to get good health, just makes a lot of sense.”
This fall Head Start will also be operating out of the same building. Because of COVID-19 they will be able to have 32 students to start, but they do have space for up to 54. And by creating this collaboration of education, health and community under one roof, this location will be able to attract more families to the area.
“Recreation is one of the things that families look for when they are looking to come to a community,” adds Little. “We already know that Wapakoneta and West Central Ohio is a great place to raise a family, and this just enhances that.”
In a couple of weeks, Coffe Amor and Nourish U will be opening up their locations inside the lobby of the Wapakoneta YMCA.