Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley stopped by St. Marys on Sunday to talk to Auglaize County Democrats about her vision of Ohio if she is elected governor. She says Ohio deserves better leadership in the office and to end the corruption in the statehouse. She also believes Ohio needs a worker focused policy, because some law makers in Columbus have forgot about them for too long. “I know what it is like to have your dad lose his job because of layoffs at plants. I know what it is like to have that challenge for each and every family, and we deserve better,” says Nan Whaley Democratic Candidate for Ohio Governor. “We deserve a place where one good job should be enough for people have the opportunities to success no matter what their zip code is. We are not getting that in Ohio right now that will be my focus.”
Whaley says she would like to bring some change to Ohio, which is something she says Governor Mike DeWine has failed to do on numerous issues, including gun new gun laws in the state which he promised following the 2019 Dayton mass shooting that killed nine people.
“But at the end of the day he will settle in with his cronies and those corrupt politicians and not get anything done. We have seen that all, over and over again, after Dayton happened,with gerrymandering, around the budget, over, over,and over again. At the end of the day he has been in office since I was 10 months old,” adds Whaley. “He is complicit in part of this culture that has permeated the statehouse that is not focused on anyplace that isn’t four blocks around that statehouse.”
The only other Democratic candidate besides Whaley that has announced their run for governor is Cincinnati mayor John Cranley, which the two will likely face off in the May 2022 primary.