With a little more than 45 days until the November 8th election the Auglaize County Democrats heard from some of their top candidates. Including 4th district congressional candidate Tamie Wilson who laid out her vision if she makes it to Washington D.C. Wilson says she got into the race because she believes that women need a seat at the table when it comes to national policies that effect women's rights and lives. But that is only one of the issues that she is standing behind.
“One of the things that I want to do is make America safer,” says Wilson. “I want to help reduce mass violence, school shootings, domestic terrorism, domestic violence, and the growth of miss and disinformation in our internet and social media. I think that is really important.”
Wilson says as she has been speaking to supporters in the 4th District and they are telling her they are ready for a change from current Congressman Jim Jordan.
“It’s very affirming for me, I know that I am doing the right thing for our country, and I am really excited about it,” adds Wilson. “People are just very upset, they are embarrassed by his behavior, his screaming, lying, and all of the things he doesn’t do to actually help people. There are a lot of people suffering and I really care about that.”
Wilson and Jordan will face off in the November 8th General Election.
