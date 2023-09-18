September 18, 2023 Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 449 calls for service in the month of August. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of August and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 8-1-2023 officers took a report from a postal employee in reference to a threat received from a resident after a dispute over the resident’s dog.
On 8-1-2023 officers spoke with a male who reported that his cell phone was stolen.
On 8-2-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 600 block of N. Scott St, who reported her back door being broken by an unknown subject.
On 8-3-2023 officers were sent to check on a female on N. Washington St, who possibly threatened to harm herself.
On 8-4-2023 a female called to report an ongoing issue with loud music in the 800 block of Skinner St.
On 8-4-2023 officers were made aware that a missing juvenile from Delphos was located in Cridersville. Officers proceeded to Cridersville and picked up the juvenile.
On 8-5-2023 officers received a complaint of a large number of headstones damaged at Westside Cemetery.
On 8-5-2023 officers responded to a possible Domestic dispute in the 700 block of N. Pierce St.
On 8-5-2023 officers were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 8-6-2023 officers along with Delphos Fire and Rescue were called to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for an unresponsive male.
On 8-6-2023 a male in the 900 block of Superior St, reported that his brother stole his push mower.
On 8-6-2023 a female came to the police department to report receiving threatening messages from a boyfriend.
On 8-8-2023 a male called to report possible mistreatment of a dog by his neighbor.
On 8-9-2023 officers responded to the 1300 block of Bredeick St, for a possible physical altercation.
On 8-9-2023 officers spoke with a female who reported that some unknown subject opened a bank account using her personal information.
On 8-9-2023 officers were informed of a subject, Eric Smith, of Delphos, who had an active warrant, was currently in Lima. Officers proceeded to Lima to take custody of Smith and transported him to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 8-9-2023 officers located a male, Austin Fetters, of Delphos, who had an active warrant out of Mercer County. Fetters was taken into custody and transferred to a Deputy from Mercer County.
On 8-10-2023 officers took a report from a male on N. State St. The male reported that a vehicle parked behind the residence had been spray painted.
On 8-10-2023 a male called to report that another male was at his residence refusing to leave.
On 8-10-2023 an officer on patrol located a male, Brody Hershberger, who had an active warrant out of Allen County. Hershberger was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 8-10-2023 officers responded to the 600 block of W. 1st St, for a Domestic Dispute. Officers arrived and found probable cause to arrest a male, 41-year-old Timothy Clay, of Delphos, for Domestic Violence.
On 8-10-2023 officers were sent to the 300 block of S. Cass St, for a possible Domestic Disturbance.
On 8-11-2023 a male in the 200 block of W. Clime St, reported an item stolen from his property.
On 8-11-2023 officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Canal St, for a report of a suspicious male walking between houses.
On 8-12-2023 a male called the police department and reported that a male in another city threatened to cause harm to himself and the complainant. The male was located by the police department in that city and transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
On 8-12-2023 officers were sent to the 600 block of E. 4th St, for a loud music complaint.
On 8-12-2023 a male called the police department to report that someone had thrown a bottle at his car.
On 8-13-2023 officers spoke with a female who reported that her ex-boyfriend has been sending her unwanted text messages.
On 8-13-2023 officers located and arrested Steven Diltz, of Delphos, on an active warrant out of Allen County.
On 8-14-2023 officers responded to the 1000 block of Lima Ave. for a report of two suspicious persons banging on a tenant’s door.
On 8-14-2023 officers spoke with a female who reported that her son was being unruly.
On 8-16-2023 officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave, to attempt to locate a male who had threatened to harm himself.
On 8-16-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Superior St, for a Domestic Disturbance. While investigating the incident officers located a male, John Duer, who had an active warrant out of Van Wert County. Duer was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 8-16-2023 officers stopped a female on a bicycle. The woman was found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.
On 8-17-2023 officers took a report of a stolen utility trailer from the 100 block of N. Pierce St.
On 8-17-2023 officers were contacted in reference to a male attempting to use counterfeit money at a business on Elida Ave.
On 8-17-2023 a male in the 200 block of Holland Ave, reported that items were stolen out of his utility trailer.
On 8-18-2023 officers were sent to the 900 block of Superior St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 8-18-2023 a female called to report that her tires were damaged on her vehicle. The female suspected her ex-boyfriend was responsible.
On 8-18-2023 officers were sent to the 1200 block of Hedrick St, for a criminal damaging complaint. A male there reported damage done to his patio furniture.
On 8-18-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. State St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 8-19-2023 a female called the police department wishing to report an altercation she had with another female at an establishment on E. 2nd St.
On 8-19-2023 a female came to the police department to report that her brother attempted to harm himself. The male was located and transported to the hospital for treatment and a mental evaluation.
On 8-19-2023 a female called the police department to report that she and her husband were threatened by another male while at Stadium Park.
On 8-19-2023 officers responded to the 700 block of W. Clime St, for a report of an altercation.
On 8-19-2023 officers were sent to the 1200 block of N. Main St, for a group of people in a physical altercation.
On 8-20-2023 officers responded to the 400 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers investigated the incident and found probable cause to arrest a female, Tralisa Lane of Delphos, for Domestic Violence.
On 8-20-2023 officers located arrested a female, Callie Harris, of Delphos, on an active warrant out of Allen County.
On 8-20-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Scott St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 8-22-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Superior St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers investigated the incident and found probable cause to arrest a male, Philip Lane, and a female, Stephanie Miller, both of Delphos, for Domestic Violence. Both were transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 8-22-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of S. Main St, for a possible Domestic Disturbance.
On 8-23-2023 officers spoke with a male in the 900 block of Superior St, who reported coming home to his residence and finding multiple items missing.
On 8-23-2023 officers received a call of an unknown person in an abandoned residence in the 200 block of W. Clime St. Officers arrived and investigated the incident. A male, Andrew Grenzebach, was taken into custody for Breaking and Entering, and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 8-24-2023 officers were sent to the 100 block of W. Clime St, for a disturbance. A female reported that her grandson broke her screen door during a disagreement.
On 8-24-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St, who reported that her soon to be ex-husband has been sending threatening text messages to her.
On 8-25-2023 officers responded to the 500 block of S. Canal St, for a Domestic Dispute.
On 8-26-2023 officers were sent to the 300 block of S. Franklin St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers were sent back to the residence for a second disturbance at which time the female left. The male then claimed that the female stole his wallet, and a report was completed.
On 8-27-2023 officers took a report from a female in the 300 block of N. Canal St, who reported that her business building was broken into.
On 8-27-2023 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Franklin St, for an altercation. Officers arrived and found two females and three males at the residence. The male resident claimed that the female resident’s son and friends were visiting and assaulted him with a firearm. After investigating the incident, officers found probable cause to arrest a male, 23-year-old Cody Hoehn, of Fort Jennings, for Felonious Assault. Charges are being reviewed for one female and the other male that was visiting the residence.
On 8-27-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and found that it was just an argument between a father and his juvenile son.
On 8-28-2023 a male called to report that his cell phone was stolen off of his front porch in the 300 block of W, 4th St.
On 8-28-2023 officers took a report from a female in the 900 block of N. Main St, who reported that someone use her identity to open accounts.
On 8-28-2023 a female called to report that her ex-boyfriend threatened to cause harm to her and her property.
On 8-28-2023 officers responded to the 700 block of Harmon St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 8-28-2023 an employee at a business on W. 5th St, reported that item was stolen from inside the business.
On 8-29-2023 the owner of a construction business called to report multiple signs being stolen from his jobsites.
On 8-29-2023 a female called the police department to report that a male, whom she has had previous problems with, has been continuing to harass her.
On 8-31-2023 a male called from the 200 block of N. Jefferson St, to report that an item was stolen off of his vehicle.
On 8-31-2023 officers took a report of a runaway juvenile in the 500 block of N. Bredeick St.
On 8-31-2023 a male called to report that his sons bicycle was stolen from his property in the 200 block of W. Clime St.
On 8-31-2023 officers were sent to the 600 block of N. Washington St, for a Domestic Disturbance.