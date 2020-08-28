August Market at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds

People in Auglaize County had a chance to shop for unique items during the August Market held at the fairgrounds on Friday.
The market was originally scheduled for the spring but was pushed back to August due to COVID-19. Event organizers say they hope the market will allow vendors a chance to show their wares to the local community.
It brings people into Wapakoneta, the vendors, these vendors, some of these vendors it's there first show. I've talked to vendors and some of them have already done like 20 to 30 shows by now and all of them have been canceled so this is extremely important for small businesses across the state," said Beth Klosterman, event organizer.
If you missed the chance to participate in the market, you still have time. The market will be open again Saturday at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.