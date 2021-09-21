August unemployment numbers fall for most of West Central Ohio

Most of our local counties are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate as we head into fall. 

August unemployment numbers fall for most of West Central Ohio

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen County fell from 6.3% in July to 5.3% in August. Mercer County has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.4%, just behind Holmes County. Hardin County fell 1.3% between July and August, which is the biggest drop in our area. Paulding is the only county in our area to see an increase last month at 0.1%. Statewide the Ohio's unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to 5.1%, which is below the national unemployment rate. 

County

August 2021

July 2021

Allen

5.3%

6.3%

Auglaize

4.0%

4.5%

Putnam

3.7%

4.0%

Mercer

3.4%

3.8%

Hancock

4.2%

5.0%

Hardin

5.3%

6.6%

Logan

4.5%

5.0%

Shelby

4.5%

5.0%

Paulding

5.3%

5.2%

Van Wert

4.1%

4.7%

Ohio

5.1%

5.9%

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.