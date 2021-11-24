Average Thanksgiving meal cost increases for 2021

The Save A Lot on Cole Street in Lima saw its fair share of customers on a day that usually sees a number of people making sure that they have everything they need for their Thanksgiving celebrations.
Some even make a point of waiting to try and get the best deal.
"I usually wait and get my turkey at the last minute, because sometimes they go down on prices if you wait, and that’s what I usually look for, sales and stuff like that," said Robyn Wilson.
Looking for a sale price may not be the worst idea this year; the American Farm Bureau Federation found that on average, the typical Thanksgiving dinner has gone up over six dollars compared to 2020, that's a 14 percent increase. They found that a 16 pound turkey alone is nearly five dollars more this year on average.
This Save A Lot store has not been a stranger to item prices going up recently.
"Most of the prices, and I'm not just saying holiday items, but overall throughout the whole store, we have seen food price increases," said Steven Gilroy, store manager of the Cole Street Save A Lot. "Some are only a nickel, some are making some pretty good jumps, especially on items that are hard to receive like flour or tin, some of those items are made with those things and they have taken some 10 to 15% jumps."
There are a few factors that are going into the price jumps, like the supply chain issues, labor shortages, and higher transportation expenses.
Though it’s not all doom and gloom - the store manager says that there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for prices at the checkout lane.
"The owner of our company actually anticipates things starting to go down come next year," said Gilroy. "There is some hope out there, don’t think the prices are just going to stay there, we do anticipate things coming right back down to a nice even level."