Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: LIMA, Ohio – The Awakenings program at the Area Agency on Aging 3 has received funding from the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators (NAVAA) through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The awarded funding will be used as part of a Community Awareness Project in the Area Agency on Aging 3’s 7-county service area; including, Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties. The Project is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an annual observance that takes place April 23-29, 2023.
“The support from NAVAA and OVC for our 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities will help us help crime victims,” said Anna Hairston, Awakenings Program Care Coordinator. “Members of our community are encouraged to help promote justice through service to crime victims by joining our 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities and supporting victim assistance programs on a daily basis.”
First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases general public awareness of, and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime. The theme for 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage, Effect Change”.
Since 2004, the NCVRW Community Awareness Project has provided financial and technical assistance to more than 1500 community projects that promote victim and public awareness activities, and innovative approaches to victim outreach and public education about victims’ rights and services during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. (Name of program) was one of the 89 recommended by NAVAA and selected for funding by OVC for 2023 from the 151 applications that were submitted nationwide.
The National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators is a non-profit organization that represents the 56 state agencies that distribute money from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Crime Victims Fund to more than 4,000 direct victim assistance service providers. The money in the Crime Victims Fund comes from fines collected from offenders convicted of federal crimes and not from U.S. taxpayers.
The Awakenings Program was started to help with the advocacy for older adults who have been victims of crime or abuse with the hope of helping them to take back their quality of life. Becoming a victim of crime or abuse is a traumatic and life changing experience and often goes unreported, especially by older adults. The Awakenings Program helps in the process of recovery and gaining independence.
Each year in the Area Agency on Aging 3’s 7-county area there are an estimated 4,300 cases of abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation or older adult individuals. These crimes number more than injuries due to falls, new cases of cancer, or older adults injured in car crashes. The crimes are often perpetrated by caregivers or those close to the individual. Yet most cases of abuse are never reported, and the victims do not get assistance they need.
For nearly 50 years, the Area Agency on Aging has been a leader in helping those who desire safe, dignified, independent living. AAA3 has team member available to answer questions and find programs and services within their service area that are designed to make life easier individuals. AAA3 believers it is a privilege to assist older adults and people of all ages, persons with disabilities and their caregivers in their 7-county region.
