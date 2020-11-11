LIMA, Ohio - A cold front moved through overnight with wind gusts over 40mph and scattered showers. Weather conditions improve today with morning clouds giving way to increasingly sunny conditions. Winds will settle down into the 5-15 mph range with temperatures only topping out in the 50s. On this Veterans Day, we want to say a heartfelt thank-you to all who have served our country!
High pressure will provide a clear and cold night with lows near the freezing mark. Frosty conditions are expected, so you'll need that ice scraper if your vehicle is parked outdoors.
Thursday will be a great looking day with sunny skies, but temperatures will only max out in the lower 50s. Winds will be light at 4-8 mph.
A weak cold front will pass the area Friday morning. This should drop our highs into the upper 40s for Friday, with lows in the 20s by Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies expected for the weekend with a passing shower or two. The winds are expected to crank up Sunday through Monday as a potent cold front passes through. After a brief spike in temperatures Sunday, we fall back into the 40s for highs during the first half of next week.